Indian women’s cricket team Captain Mithali Raj presented BMW car

Mithali Raj (PTI)

Telangana Badminton Association vice president V Chamundeswarinath today gifted a high-end car to Indian women’s cricket team Captain Mithali Raj for becoming the highest run-getter in the women’s ODIs. The car was presented to the cricketer at the Pullela Gopichand badminton academy here. “We presented a BMW car as promised (to her) for becoming the highest run-getter (in women’s cricket),” Chamundeswarinath told PTI. Mithali Raj had on July 12 created a world record by becoming the first player to cross 6,000 runs in the history of women’s One-Day Internationals (ODIs) during the ICC World Cup match against Australia in Bristol.

This is the not the first time that Chamundeswarinath, popularly known as Chamundi, has gifted a luxury car to Mithali. The city-based sports administrator had also presented her a car in 2007, in recognition of the women’s cricket team reaching the finals of the World Cup in 2005. Mithali Raj lauded Chamundeswarinath for encouraging sportspersons.

The Indian women’s cricket team was the runner-up in the recent world cup after losing to England by nine runs. However, the team’s magnificent performance to reach the finals won laurels from all quarters.

Chamundeswarinath had earlier gifted high-end cars to several sportspersons, including star shutter PV Sindhu (Rio Olympics silver medallist), Dipa Karmakar (women gymnast who finished fourth in the Rio Olympics) and badminton chief national coach Pullela Gopichand, for their stellar performances in various competitions. Gopichand also appreciated Mithali Raj for her performance. “It’s really wonderful what the team has done. You (Mithali Raj) made a real motivation for all,” he said.