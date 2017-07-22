BCCI announces Rs 50 lakh reward for Mithali Raj and co irrespective of World Cup final result

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for each member of the Indian women’s cricket team. (Source: BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for each member of the Indian women’s cricket team led by captain Mithali Raj for their performance in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, irrespective of the final’s result, reported news agency PTI. As per the agency, each member of the team will be given Rs 50 lakh for making it to the final of this year’s World Cup. This announcement was made by BCCI just one day before the final against England women’s team at the Lord’s.

Yesterday, the BCCI had congratulated the team for reaching the final of the World Cup by defeating defending champion Australia in the second semifinals at Derby. “We all are proud for the dazzling knock of 171 of 115 balls by Harmanpreet Kaur in women’s World Cup semifinal against the defending champion Australia,” said C K Khanna, Acting President of BCCI. Harmanpreet Kaur was the star performer in the semifinal. “I on behalf of BCCI congratulate the Kaur, team captain Mithali and entire team,” he said.

While congratulating the team Khanna had said that the board will discuss and announce the reward for the team soon. “BCCI will discuss and announce the award to Women’s Cricket Team on their tremendous performance in World Cup. We all look forward to welcome the team with World Cup 2017,” he added.

It is only the second time when India has managed to reach the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup. Last time they made it to that stage was in 2005 when the team suffered a loss of 98 runs against Australia in the leadership of Mithalu Raj. The final will begin at 3:00 PM IST on Sunday. You can catch all the live cricket score and updates on FinancialExpress.com.