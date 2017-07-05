Indian Women Captain Mithali Raj 86 runs short to become the highest run-getter. (PTI)

Indian Women Cricket teams captain Mithali Raj is just 86 runs short of becoming the highest run-scorer of all time in Women cricket. She is currently trailing behind former England captain Charlotte Edwards. The English batsman has scored 5992 runs in 191 matches. Mithali has played 180 matches and has scored 5906 runs so far. Mithali Raj and team will face Sri Lanka in the Women’s World Cup today. Earlier, yesterday, Mithali Raj in a report by Indian Express talked about the fall of wickets at regular intervals and how this creates an immense pressure on the team. She said,”We definitely will look into the fact that we don’t lose wickets back-to-back because that puts a lot of pressure on the incoming batters as well as the team. We need to work on our partnerships as batters.”

Meanwhile, on July 2, the Women in Blue defeated Pakistan by 95 runs. India had set a meager target of 169. Mithali had gone cheap at runs in 14 balls.The highest run-getter from the Indian side was opener Poonam Raut who scored 47 off 72 deliveries. But the Indian spinner Ekta Bisht was in a different mood. She was there to win and win in style. An emphatic performance by Bisht helped her bag 5 wickets conceding just 18 runs.

Here are the top five run-scorers in Women’s Cricket:



Pakistan then faced a flurry of wickets to get reduced to 6/26. Nahida Khan and skipper Sana Mir tried to hold on to the innings but Nahida was undone by Harmanpreet Kaur for 23. No other batter except for Mir and Nadira touched the double figure mark during the course. India now sits at the helm of the table in after winning all the three matches in the competition.