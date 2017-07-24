Indian skipper Mithali Raj named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup team

The 34-year-old Indian was selected as captain after she led India to the final of the just-concluded ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: PTI)

India skipper Mithali Raj was today chosen as the captain of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 team by the International Cricket Council. The 34-year-old Indian was selected as captain after she led India to the final of the just-concluded ICC Women’s World Cup. India lost to England by nine runs in one of the most thrilling finals at the Lord’s. Mithali led by example, scoring 409 runs during the 30- day tournament. She was at her best in a virtual quarter-final against New Zealand in Derby when she scored 109 to steer her side into the semifinals with a 186-run victory.

Her other notable scores in the tournament were 71 against England in the tournament opener in Derby, 46 against the West Indies in Taunton, 53 against Sri Lanka in Derby and 69 against Australia in Bristol. Besides Mithali, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma were the other two Indians included in the ICC’s team. The side includes four players from England — player of the tournament Tamsin Beaumont, player of the final Anya Shrubsole, wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor and left-arm spinner Alex Hartley –, three from South Africa that included opener Laura Wolvaardt and bowlers Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk, and Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry. England’s Natalie Sciver, who scored 369 runs and took seven wickets, was chosen as the 12th player.

Mithali, Taylor and Shrubsole have been picked in the Team of the Tournament for the second time in their careers. Mithali and Taylor were selected in the Team of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2009, which England won in Sydney in 2009, while Shrubsole was named in the Team of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2013, which Australia won in India in January/February 2013.