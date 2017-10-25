Indian hockey colts hammer USA 22-0 in Sultan of Johor Cup

It was raining goals for India as they pumped in 22 goals from 10 different players. (Image: Twitter)

Indian junior men’s hockey team continued their winning streak and mauled a hapless USA 22-0 to register their third consecutive victory at the seventh Sultan of Johor Cup, here today. It was raining goals for India as they pumped in 22 goals from 10 different players. The win enables India to climb to the top of the points table with nine points from three matches. Harmanjit Singh (25th, 26th, 40th, 45th, 52nd minutes), Abhishek (28th, 37th, 38th, 45th), Vishal Antil (2nd, 30th, 44th), Dilpreet Singh (3rd, 54th, 59th), Maninder Singh (42nd, 43rd), Pratap Lakra (2nd), Rabichandra Moirangthem (7th), Raushan Kumar (37th), Shilanand Lakra (47th) and Vivek Prasad (48th) scored as India ran away with a comfortable victory.

P,rior to this match, the Americans had conceded a total of 30 goals in their first two games. Whilr Australia thrashed USA 19-0, Great Britain won 11- 0. India will take the win as good preparation for their tough upcoming matches against the likes of Australia and Great Britain. India will now face Australia in their fourth match tomorrow.