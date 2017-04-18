Indian cricket team pays tribute to Shahid Afridi, sends him signed Virat Kohli jersey

Indian cricket team sent paid tribute to Shahid Afridi by sending him a signed jersey,

The Indian cricket team in a special gesture paid tribute to the former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi who retired recently from international cricket by sending him signed Virat Kohli jersey. The image of this jersey was shared by a Pakistani journalist on Twitter. The jersey contains a special message reading, “always a pleasure playing against you.” It was signed by the Indian captain Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Suresh Raina, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Ravi Shastri who was the director of the team then.

Here is an image of the jersey:

(Source: Twitter)

Afridi who represented Pakistan last in 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, ended his 21-year long international career when he announced his retirement a couple of months ago. He represented his nation in 398 ODIs, 98 T20Is and 27 Tests. Afridi rose to stardom when he scored a record-breaking ODI century off just 37 balls early in his career. He was recently named as the brand ambassador for the ICC Champions Trophy which will be played in England from 1st June 2017.

Virat Kohli’s shirt, signed by Indian team, for Shahid Afridi, with a message “always a pleasure playing against you.” pic.twitter.com/KexlCjTNeZ — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) April 15, 2017

Along with him, India’s Harbhajan Singh, Bangladesh’s Habibul Bashar, England’s Ian Bell, New Zealand’s Shane Bond, Australia’s Mike Hussey, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, and South Africa’s Graeme Smith were also named as the ambassadors for the tournament. Interestingly, the Indian team will be defending the title it won in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

The International Cricket Council also announced a high-profile commentary team for the tournament that includes some big names like Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly and Brendon McCullum. On his association, Ponting said, “As a player, I always looked forward to the Champions Trophy. Winning it on two occasions was a big thrill. This year, I am really looking forward to it being staged in England and being a part of the commentary team.”