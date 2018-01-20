India win Blind World Cup 2018, beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to retain title

Blind World Cup 2018: Indian cricket team after winning Blind World Cup 2018. (Source: Twitter)

Blind World Cup 2018: The Indian cricket team won the blind world cup 2018 by beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 2 wickets in the final. Chasing a target of 308 runs in 40 overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday, the Indian team reached there with 8 balls remaining. It was India’s second title at the mega event as earlier they won World Cup, outclassing Pakistan at Cape Town, South Africa in December 2014. Batting first, Pakistan scored 308 runs with the help of Riyasat Khan and skipper Nisar Ali’s solid knocks who scored 48 and 47 runs, respectively.

Sunil Ramesh was the star performer for India in the Blind World Cup 2018 final, scoring 93 runs while captain Ajay Reddy also smashed 63 runs, helping India successfully defend the title. There were some nervous moments in the game as team India lost few crucial wickets in the middle overs but kept the players kept their nerves to clinch the win.

Moments of tear and joy. This is what defines a sportsman!!#worldchampions #TheOtherMenInBlue #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/d8iCUBeOxr — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) January 20, 2018

India, who are the defending champions, had also defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their group match on January 13. Pakistan, on the other hand, entered the final after defeating Sri Lanka by 156 runs while India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to book their place. India, who were favourites to retain the title, have remained unbeaten in this tournament. The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council had also invited ICC CEO David Richardson, former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas and former Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani to witness the final.

This was the fourth edition of the 40-over Blind Cricket World Cup competition and the arch-rivals were facing each other third time in the final. In 2006, Pakistan had defeated India to lift the trophy in Islamabad.

Before leaving for the tournament from India, the Indian team had met Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. He had said that he is looking forward to welcoming the team back again with the world cup trophy.