India will be tough to beat at home in ODI series: England skipper Eoin Morgan

It will be a stiff challenge for the England ODI team to defeat India in the upcoming 3-match ODI series believes ODI captain Eoin Morgan. In a statement made to PTI, he said that England is ready for the “special experience” awaiting for them. He added, “Yes, I am really looking forward to it. Playing against India in India is special experience. (They) are a strong side and hard to beat at home. I think, that’s something we are looking forward to as a side (and) it’s going to be a challenge.”

He added, “It is only a short series, but we think we can learn a lot from it.” Meanwhile, ODI specialist and wicket-keeper Jos Buttler when asked whether he would like to carry his form from the Tests to ODI, believes that the ODI series will be a different ball-game than the Tests. He said, “Little bit, yes obviously.

He added, “Good to play before Christmas, we got used to conditions and stuff. But the ODI matches will be completely different. We have got a different side but every time you come, you have to re-adjust and get ready for the matches accordingly.”

Team India will be led by new skipper Virat Kohli in the ODI series, who took over as the full-time captain, following the sudden resignation of MS Dhoni as the limited-overs captain a few days back.

Asked about India’s new skipper, Morgan said, “He (Kohli) is a natural successor. One thing we do as a side, (is) that we don’t look at the opposition that much and focus firmly on ourselves and on what we need to do in this series.”

England, who were badly vanquished in the Tests, play the first ODI in Pune against the hosts on January 15. He said, “Any ODI series we play, we don’t have a great deal of preparation going into it. So a lot of guys (players) do preparations in the lead up to a tour, which the guys have.”