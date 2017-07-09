India vs West Indies T20 Live Cricket Score: Formidable India take on Windies in lone T20I; Chris Gayle set to play

India vs West Indies T20 Live Cricket Score: India will have the same 15 players to chose the playing 11 from for the T20 and therefore, the Virat Kohli-led side will not look drastically different for the game. (Source: AP)

India vs West Indies T20 Live Cricket Score: Riding high after quashing West Indies in five-match ODI series 3-1, India will aim to continue with the same zeal as they face the hosts in one-off Twenty20 International clash at Sabina Park on Sunday. India will have the same 15 players to chose the playing 11 from for the T20 and therefore, the Virat Kohli-led side will not look drastically different for the game. On the other hand, Carribeans, led by Carlos Brathwaite will look to end the series on a positive note. In one of the top highlights of the game, the swashbuckling Chris Gayle is making a return to the side after a long gap. Gayle was last seen participating the shortest format in World T20 final against England in 2016. Gayle has remained a miraculous player for his side in this format with the highest runs 1,519 runs (average 35.32, strike rate 145.49), including two centuries. This will be his first T20I at Sabina Park. Jason Holder, Test and ODI skipper, has been rested again for the T20.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Chadwick Walton (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, Ronsford Beaton, Samuel Badree, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jerome Taylor, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams.