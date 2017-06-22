India vs West Indies Series 2017 Full Match Schedule, Squads Date and Time: Virat Kohli team to play 5 ODIs & 1 T20I

India vs West Indies Series 2017 Full Match Schedule, Squads Date and Time: The Indian cricket team is set to take the field against West Indies for a five-match ODI series. (Source: AP)

The Indian cricket team is set to take the field against West Indies for a five-match ODI series starting from June 23 amidst the controversy that was sparked after Anil Kumble stepped down from the post of head coach. Apart from the 5 ODIs, men in blue will also play a T20 international match in the Caribbean Islands. Despite losing the final of the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan, India will have an upper hand against West Indies that didn’t even qualify for the tournament.

The entire West Indies team has an experience of 213 ODIs while Yuvraj Singh alone has played over 300 One-Day Internationals. Jason Holder’s side recently drew the series against Afghanistan 1-1 which clearly shows that it will be tough for them to beat the Indian side.

Here is India vs West Indies Series 2017 Full Match Schedule:

June 23 – India vs West Indies 1st ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

June 25 – India vs West Indies 2nd ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

June 30 – India vs West Indies 3rd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 2 – India vs West Indies 4th ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 6 – India vs West Indies 5th ODI – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 7.30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 9 – India vs West Indies Only T20I – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 9.00 PM IST (3:30 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

Here are the squads for the series:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Mohammed, Kieran Powell, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell.