India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni, disappointed and dejected, sits alone after loss

India vs West Indies: After team India’s defeat at the hands of the West Indies in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) of the five-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, former team Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen sitting quietly in a video. The former skipper can be seen sitting alone and disappointed as the team lost the match, one that could have been turned around by him. Dhoni however, had failed with barely many runs to chase down. During the match, Dhoni also earned the distinction of scoring the slowest half-century scored by an Indian in an ODI match. Team India had been unable to chase the small 190 run target set by the West Indians.

Lady luck had sided with the Carribean side early on in the game when the West Indian Captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bat first. The West Indians playing on their home turn started off on a very positive note and headlined their batting line-up with a partnership of 57 runs for the first wicket.

The West Indies could have posted a much better target for team India had it not been for the dismissal of Roston Chase. The dismissal opened an opportunity for the Indian side to restrict the Windies and the Indian side took advantage of the opportunity and skittled the rest of the batsmen for a small total.

It hurts to see him like this ???? pic.twitter.com/8UMsek3YVl — CricGif (@CricGif17) July 2, 2017

The Indian side lost Shikhar Dhawan and Captain Virat Kohli early on in the match. The team had lost four wickets, or most of the top batting line-up, by the time the team managed to score 101 runs. The men in blue were unable to get to the target of 190 runs and were sent packing for 178 runs, just 11 runs shy of victory. Although, the series is still in India’s favour with one match to go.