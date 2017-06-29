India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Live Score: WI set a target of 184 for Ind

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Live Score: Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to field first. (Source: Reuters)

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Live Score: After winning their first match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 against England by a comprehensive margin, Mithali Raj’s team have dominated the second game against West Indies so far. Having won the toss, Mithali Raj decided to field first. While India went into the match with an unchanged XI, Kyshona Knight replaced Shakera Selman in the West Indies team. This is also West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor’s 100 ODI and the Indian cricket team would like to play a spoilsport in it. In the first match of the tournament, Indian women’s defeated England by 35-runs. Asked to bat first, West Indies failed to get going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Hayley Matthews played a lone hand scoring 43 runs off 57 balls.

Here are the playing XIs:

India- Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav

West Indies- Hayley Matthews, Felicia Walters, Stafanie Taylor (capt), Deandra Dottin, Merissa Aguilleira (wk), Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Shanel Daley, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell