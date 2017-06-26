India vs West Indies: After beating Windies in 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli and team party at Dwayne Bravo residence

Team India visited Dwayne Bravo’s residence their second ODI win against West Indies. (Source: Twitter/Instagram)

India vs West Indies: After the superb win against Windies in the second ODI by a margin of 105 runs, Team India spent some time at Dwayne Bravo’s place on Sunday. The Caribbean all rounder hosted the Indian team after Ajinkya Rahane’s knock of 103 runs and Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling gave Virat Kohli’s boys a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. Bravo, while sharing a photo of himself alongside his former IPL teammate and captain MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva, wrote, “It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter an my mom #champion #djbravo #Family @mahi7781”

The West Indian had first played for Mumbai Indians in IPL, then went on to play for Chennai Superkings under MS Dhoni for about five years. Bravo had on several occasions said that the former Indian skipper was one of the best captains in the world. However, the Trinidadian is out of favour with West Indies Cricket Board because of the differences over the payment terms offered to players during West Indies tour of India in 2014 .

Being the central figure in the team, Bravo had pulled out from the tour midway. Since then he was replaced by Jason Holder as skipper. He last reprented his country 2016 in a T20I against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been in tremendous form with the willow of late, also uploaded a photo of himself along with teammate Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane played a crucial knock of 103 runs to help the Men in Blue cross the 300 runs for the 96th time in their ODI history.