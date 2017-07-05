India vs West Indies 5th ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage. (PTI)

India vs West Indies 5th ODI Live Streaming: Virat Kohli and Co will take on Jason Holder’s men in the 5th ODI on Thursday i.e July 6. On one hand where West Indies will try to end the five -match ODI series in a draw, Men in Blue will go all out to win it. In the last match, the Indian batting imploded against the West Indies bowling attack and failed to chase a mediocre total of 190. The highlight of the match other than West Indies bowling was former India captain MS Dhoni’s half century in 108 balls which was also the slowest fifty by an Indian batsman in last 16 years. This is Indian cricket team’s first tour after Anil Kumble’s resignation as the head coach. Currently, the series stands 2-1 with India in lead. The first match was washed away by rain.

When is the third ODI match between India and West Indies?

The India vs West Indies fifth ODI match will be played on July 6, 2017.

What time is the India vs West Indies ODI match?

The fifth match between India and West Indies will be played at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Sabina Park, Kingston. You can follow the build-up to the game on FinancialExpress.com. The toss will take place 30-minutes before the game.

Where is the fifth match between India and West Indies being played?

The fifth match between India and West Indies will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston.

How do I follow the India vs West Indies fifth ODI match live?

For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on FinancialExpres.com. The 5th ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English, and Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 in Hindi.

Here are the squads for the series:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Mohammed, Kieran Powell, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell.