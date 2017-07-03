India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: MS Dhoni scores his slowest ever 50, breaks 16 year old record set by Sourav Ganguly. (AP)

India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: It was the 46th over of the fourth One-Day International in Antigua and the player on the bowling end was Kesrick Williams. A single by former captain MS Dhoni helped him to bring up his 50. Dhoni who came rather early to the crease took 108 balls to make his fifty, slowest by an Indian in 16 years. He broke the record of former captain Sourav Ganguly who scored fifty in 105 balls in 2005 against Sri Lanka. In a match where the Indian batting side had surprisingly faltered while chasing a modest total of 189 set by West Indies, former captain MS Dhoni’s half century had kept going a little hope for Virat Kohli and Co.

The pitch as was described by Captain Virat Kohli was two paced. Dhoni still could not time his shots to perfection and was unable to find gaps. But despite this, the wicket-keeper/ batsman stood like a wall in front of the wickets. However, these kept falling on the other end and the asking rate kept increasing. Due to the mounting pressure, it seemed the typical Dhoni finish is what team India needed and would eventually get.

With the world’s best finisher still on the crease and the target to chase being low a win looked definite for the Men in Blue. There came a point in the 48th over when India was 14 runs short of victory with still 7 balls to go. The man to face the last ball of the over was again Dhoni. Instead of just taking a single to play the last over Dhoni went for the big one. He couldn’t get enough distance on it and went straight down the throat of Alzarri Joseph at long-on.

With Dhoni walking to the pavilion the match also walked away from Virat Kohli who would have secured the five match ODI series with this win. India was all out for 178 in 49.4 overs, 11 runs short of the target. The series is now 2-1 with the first match being washed away by rain.