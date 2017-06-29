India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Virat Kohli ahead of the 3rd ODI against West Indies. (Source: BCCI)

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: A formidable Indian cricket team will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against a weakened West Indies when the two sides will lock horns in the third game of the ongoing five-match ODI series on June 30. After the first match was washed out, the Indian cricket team dominated the second ODI registering a comprehensive win of 105 runs. In the second match, the bowlers stifled the home steam with their impeccable line and length after India’s top three batsmen – Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli – delivered the goods as they recorded their biggest ever victory in the West Indies.

When is the third ODI match between India and West Indies?

The India vs West Indies third ODI match will be played on June 30, 2017.

What time is the India vs West Indies ODI match?

The third match between India and West Indies will be played at 06:30 PM (IST) at the at the Sir Vivan Richards Stadium in Antigua, Antigua and Barbados. You can follow the build-up to the game on FinancialExpress.com. The toss will take place 30-minutes before the game.

MUST WATCH: #TeamIndia‘s day off at Antigua http://t.co/HuS0uUedCl — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2017

Where is the third match between India and West Indies being played?

The third match between India and West Indies will be played at the Sir Vivan Richards Stadium in Antigua, Antigua and Barbados. The first two matches were played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

How do I follow the India vs West Indies third ODI match live?

For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on FinancialExpres.com. The 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English, and Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 in Hindi.

Here are the squads for the series:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Mohammed, Kieran Powell, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell.