India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Virat Kohli ahead of the 2nd ODI against West Indies. (Source: BCCI)

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After the first ODI was washed away, the Indian cricket team would be looking forward to the second ODI of the five-match series against West Indies. However, the bad news is that the weather forecast has once again hinted towards rain. In the first ODI, India got off to a good start with Shikhar Dhawan’s 87 and comeback-man Ajinkya Rahane’s 62. Men in blue were comfortably placed at 199 for 3 after 39.2 overs when the match was abandoned because of rain. Going into this game, Yuvraj Singh’s form would be a huge concern for the Indian team. The southpaw’s sequence of scores has been 7 (vs Sri Lanka), 23 not out (vs South Africa), 22 (vs Pakistan in CT final) and 4 (1st ODI vs WI) since hitting a half-century in the Champions Trophy opener.

When is the second ODI match between India and West Indies?

The India vs West Indies second ODI match will be played on June 25, 2017.

What time is the India vs West Indies ODI match?

The second match between India and West Indies will be played at 06:30 PM (IST) at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. You can follow the build-up to the game on FinancialExpress.com. The toss will take place 30-minutes before the game.

Where is the second match between India and West Indies being played?

The second match between India and West Indies will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The first match was played at the same venue but was washed due to rain.

How do I follow the India vs West Indies second ODI match live?

For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on FinancialExpres.com. The 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English, and Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 in Hindi.

Here are the squads for the series:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Mohammed, Kieran Powell, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell.