India vs West Indies 2017: Team India announced, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah rested

India tour of West Indies for the five- match ODI series starts on June 23. (AP)

India vs West Indies 2017: With the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 coming to an end on Sunday and Pakistan clinching the title by defeating India by 180 runs, Virat and co will have to shift all its concentration on to the five-match One-day International (ODI) series away against West Indies which starts on June 23 in Trinidad and Tobago. The Windies will play with an unchanged squad from the last series against Afghanistan. This means there will be no place for the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard. India will look at the series to dust of the dirt from the embarrassing loss in the Champions Trophy final. The Men in Blue will also play with the same squad of Champions Trophy with Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah being the only two players to be rested.

The squad for the Jason Holder’s team will be the same only for the first two matches as there spearhead bowler Shannon Gabriel is still recovering from an injury and will join the team for the third match. India is the heavy favourites as there is a huge difference in the class and ranking of both the teams. The first ODI of the 5 match series will start on Friday, 23rd June at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

West Indies squad:

Jason Holder (C), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shai Hope (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams.

India ODI squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik