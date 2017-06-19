  3. India vs West Indies 2017: Team India announced, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah rested

India vs West Indies 2017: With the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 coming to an end on Sunday and Pakistan clinching the title by defeating India by 180 runs, Virat and co will have to shift all its concentration on to the five-match One-day International (ODI) series away against West Indies which starts on June 23 […]

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2017 12:34 PM
India vs West Indies 2017: With the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 coming to an end on Sunday and Pakistan clinching the title by defeating India by 180 runs, Virat and co will have to shift all its concentration on to the five-match One-day International (ODI) series away against West Indies which starts on June 23 in Trinidad and Tobago. The Windies will play with an unchanged squad from the last series against Afghanistan. This means there will be no place for the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard. India will look at the series to dust of the dirt from the embarrassing loss in the Champions Trophy final. The Men in Blue will also play with the same squad of Champions Trophy with Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah being the only two players to be rested.

The squad for the Jason Holder’s team will be the same only for the first two matches as there spearhead bowler Shannon Gabriel is still recovering from an injury and will join the team for the third match. India is the heavy favourites as there is a huge difference in the class and ranking of both the teams. The first ODI of the 5 match series will start on Friday, 23rd June at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.
West Indies squad:

Jason Holder (C), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shai Hope (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams.

India ODI squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik

  1. V
    vasanth
    Jun 20, 2017 at 8:26 pm
    Why did'n't selct k pandiya
    Reply
    1. R
      Rayees naik
      Jun 20, 2017 at 4:20 am
      If there is reshabh Pant then what is need of denish Kartik suresh was the better opportunity to play......he is good for odi t20 and the man is inform suresh Raina better in place of denial kartik
      Reply
      1. R
        Rayees naik
        Jun 20, 2017 at 4:15 am
        I think suresh Raina is a biggest player for the India to play against West Indies tour......the man is inform it not good not playing.......
        Reply
        1. S
          Suresh Mishra
          Jun 19, 2017 at 8:20 pm
          This series against West Indies is going to be the last chance for Rahane to redeem his ODI career.Rohit's absence has given him this opportunity to bat in the opening slot. If he misses out this time it would be surely the end of the road for him.
          Reply
          1. V
            vasanth
            Jun 20, 2017 at 8:23 pm
            Why Rohit Sharma not in place for the west indies tour
            Reply
          2. G
            Girdhari Lal & Co. GLC
            Jun 19, 2017 at 3:49 pm
            It's time now for Dhoni to announce his retirement from ODI. He has done equal if not more than the other greats of Indian sports. I'm his big fan and want him to retire with his head high. What's the point in picking Dinesh Kartik if you don't need him and immediately you have chosen Rishab Pant in next tournament. Though my vote is always for Rishabh but still some decisions are hard to digest. I'm surprised if Kedar Jadhav and Yuvraj Singh are in India's scheme for 2019 WC and if not than no point in giving them chances. KL Rahul is a solid pad and should play all forms of game.
            Reply
