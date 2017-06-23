India vs West Indies 2017 1st ODI: Ahead of crucial match, Virat Kohli offers dead bat to query on Anil Kumble row

India vs West Indies 2017 1st ODI: Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: ANI)

India vs West Indies 2017 1st ODI: Just ahead of the crucial match against the Windies and a day after Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli broke his silence over former coach Anil Kumble’s surprise resignation from his post, the ace batsman today talked about the matter in detail. In a video released by news agency ANI, Kohli opened up and spoke about how he will never reveal the dressing room details in public as it is ‘private to all.’ While talking about coach Anil Kumble resignation he said, “Anil bhai (Anil Kumble) has expressed his views and has taken a decision to step out, we all respect that decision.” He further added that he also respects ‘what he has done for the nation as a cricketer.’ While talking about the team and the dressing room talk, the Indian skipper said, “Created a culture over last 3-4 years, tried to maintain the sanctity of change room throughout, that is what the whole team believes in.” He went on to talk about how he would never break the sanctity of the changing room and said, “What happens in change room is something sacred & private to all of us, something that I wouldn’t express in detail in public.”

This video has been released a day after skipper Virat Kohli broke his silence while addressing a press conference ahead of the first ODI against West Indies on June 23. He talked about Kumble stepping down and why he will restrain himself from going public over the controversial matter.

Earlier on June 22, Virat Kohli deleted his year-old tweet welcoming Anil Kumble’s appointment as the national cricket team coach, further exposing the bitterness that had crept in. Kohli deleted the post on the microblogging site close on the heels of the spin legend’s decision to resign from his post due to untenable differences with the captain. The Twitter post which has now been deleted said, “Heartiest welcome to @anilkumble1074 Sir. Look forward to your tenure with us. Great things in store for Indian Cricket with you ??”