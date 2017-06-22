India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: India tour of West Indies for the five- match ODI series starts on June 23. (AP)

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: Amidst the Kumble-Kohli chaos, the Indian cricket team will face West Indies in a five-match ODI series followed by a T20I match starting from June 23. Currently, team India is ranked third in the ICC ODI rankings while West Indies is placed in the ninth spot. The two teams will play the first ODI at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. Except for the collapse against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy Final, Indian top order has been in a great form. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the series and young legs of Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav will be put to test. On the other hand, West Indies come in with the same squad they played against Afghanistan.

When is the first ODI match between India and West Indies?

The India vs West Indies first ODI match will be played on June 23, 2017.

What time is the India vs West Indies ODI match?

The first match between India and West Indies will be played at 06:30 PM (IST) at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. You can follow the build-up to the game on FinancialExpress.com. The toss will take place 30-minutes before the game.

Where is the first match between India and West Indies being played?

The first match between India and West Indies will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The last time the two sides faced each other was in July 2016 for a four-match Test series. Back then, India won the series 2-0.

How do I follow the India vs Pakistan first ODI match live?

The India vs West Indies first ODI can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on FinancialExpres.com.

Here are the squads for the series:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Mohammed, Kieran Powell, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell.