India vs Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh trolls Shikhar Dhawan; smart retort by Indian opener breaks net; read all about it

The banter between the two was all in good humour and the followers also enjoyed the moment. (BCCI/ Twitter)

Hours before the start of India Vs Sri Lanka, Galle Test match Shikhar Dhawan had to face a googly from his teammate Yuvraj Singh. Shikhar was trolled as he posed for photographs in full Test attire wearing slippers. Yuvraj tweeted his reply, “Jatt ji jutey ta pahlo (Wear your shoes),” on the photograph posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official Twitter handle. While in his reply Dhawan said, “Lol pata nahi c ki pic poori paa den gey.. koi nahi chappal naal vi tor poori ha (Didn’t know they would take a full pic, it’s ok, with slip-ons also my swag remains intact.”

The banter between the two was all in good humour and the followers also enjoyed the moment. Dhawan was brought to the Indian side after Murali Vijay was ruled out with an injury. He had been going through a rough patch until a few months back but has been in great form in the last couple of months. In the Indian Premier League, Champions Trophy, where India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final, he gave some good performances. Yuvraj has been absent from the Indian Test side for quite some time as he played his last game in the longest format against England in 2012, as per Indian Express.

