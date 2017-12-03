India vs Sri Lanka: Shame! Visitors struggle in Delhi pollution, pull on face masks on Kotla field

India vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal wearing a mask in Delhi. (Source: Video grab)

Not too long ago, Delhi pollution was the talk of the nation because of the problems that were being faced by the people. Now, in what is even more shameful, the Sri Lankan players were found struggling to cope with the effects of smog during the third and final Test against India at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Sunday morning. Even though no issue was reported in the first session, many Sri Lankan cricketers including captain Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal and Lakash Sadakanan were seen wearing face masks on the field, once they came back after lunch.

The sight of seeing cricketers with the masks bothered the commentators Sanjay Manjrekar and Russel Arnold who both agreed it will get difficult to play with masks on. They further said that seamers will particularly face difficulty while bowling. The Indian players who came on the field to offer water were also seen wearing similar masks. The situation went worse when the match was halted for almost 20 minutes as the visitors continued to complain.

Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal particularly struggled by the pollution and starting panting while bowling. Both these players had to leave the field, leaving Sri Lankan team with no seamer. “More trouble. Sri Lanka don’t have a seamer left with Gamage and Lakmal both going off. Manager out. Ravi Shastri out (and he isn’t the manager!). Not good,” Harsha Bhogle posted on Twitter.

Both the captains discussed with umpires whether the game should be continued as Chandimal stressed his players were not comfortable on the field. The third umpire and match referee were also appraised of the situation and medical teams were brought on the field to take a look at whether the players can continue to play.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) level in New Delhi on Sunday was registered as “hazardous”, with PM 2.5 level measured at 316 by aqicn.org. Just two days ago, the pollution level in the capital had entered “severe” category in several areas.