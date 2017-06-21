India vs Sri Lanka Series 2017 Full Match Schedule, Date and Time: Virat Kohli’s team to play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs & 1 T20I

India vs Sri Lanka Series 2017 Full Match Schedule, Date and Time: The first Test will start from July 26. (Source: PTI)

India vs Sri Lanka Series 2017 Full Match Schedule, Date and Time: The Indian cricket team is set to tour Sri Lanka next month. The Indian team will play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and 1 T20 in a tour that will end on 6th September. The schedule for this tour was released on June 19. The first two warm-up matches will be played on July 21 and 22 and the first Test of the three-match series will begin on July 26. Currently, the Indian cricket team is in West Indies, where it will be playing 5 ODIs and a T20I starting on June 23. Ranked in the lower half in ICC ODI rankings, both Sri Lanka and West Indies will push hard against the Indian team. The squad for the Sri Lanka tour is yet to be announced. Also, the team might get a new coach before leaving for Sri Lanka as Anil Kumble stepped down from the post yesterday.

Here is the India vs Sri Lanka Series 2017 Full Match Schedule:

Warm-up matches

July 21 at 10 AM (IST)

July 22 at 10 AM (IST)

Test series

1st Test: July 26 to 30 in Kandy at 10 AM (IST)

2nd Test: Aug 4 to 8 in Galle at 10 AM (IST)

3rd Test: Aug 12 to 16 in Colombo at 10 AM (IST)

ODI series

1st ODI: Aug 20 in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium) at 2:30 PM (IST)

2nd ODI: Aug 24 in Dambulla (Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium) at 2:30 PM (IST)

3rd ODI: Aug 27 in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 2:30 PM (IST)

4th ODI: Aug 30 in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 2:30 PM (IST)

5th ODI: Sept 3 in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium) at 2:30 PM (IST)

T20 game

Sept 6 in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium) at 7:00 PM (IST)