India vs Sri Lanka ODI series to be cancelled? Read this before buying tickets

India vs Sri Lanka Series: The controversy surrounding ongoing India vs Sri Lanka series is escalating day by day and authorities concerned are adding to the volatile mix with their reactions. After the mask-wearing drama enacted by Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews and fellow Sri Lankan teammates in Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday, Sports Ministry of the island country has stopped its players from departing for the upcoming ODI Series, virtually pulling them back at the last moment. It has been learnt that players, who have been selected for the team in the shorter version of the game to be played against India, were asked to return from the Colombo airport, according to reports. The reported reason is that Sri Lanka Cricket board CEO and secretary are yet to give a nod for the ODI series, scheduled to begin from December 10.

Earlier during the third test in the national capital, unprecedented scenes of mask-wearing Sri Lankan players were witnessed. Players had halted proceedings thrice, complaining of poor air quality. The unrelenting Lankans forced India to declare their first innings at 536 for seven as the drama unfolded in the post-lunch session during which play was halted for 26 minutes due to pollution concerns.

India is scheduled to host Sri Lanka three ODIs. After the first ODI in Dharamsala, Mohali and Visakhapatnam are the venues for two ODIs on December 13 and 17 respectively. A bilateral T20 series will also be played on December 20, 22 and 24 in Cuttack, Indore and Mumbai.

Notably, Indian captain Virat Kohli was rested from the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka but will play the third and final Test in Delhi. Rohit Sharma will be assuming the leadership charge for India in the one-day leg of the ongoing home series next month. “Current India captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the ODI series,” the BCCI had said in a statement.

Here is the India squad for the ODI series:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.