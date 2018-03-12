India vs Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy: Suresh Raina turns singer with Kishore Kumar classic ahead of crucial clash; Watch video

Raina entertained his teammates and others by singing a classic of legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar.

India vs Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy: Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka clash in the fourth T20 of Nidahas Trophy, the Men in Blue beat the stress and were caught chilling and rejuvenating themselves. Suresh Raina who made his comeback in the recently concluded South African tour was seen hitting boundaries, but not with his bat. Instead, the left-hander had another talent that he put up on display.

On Monday, Raina entertained his teammates and others by singing a classic of legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar. Raina sang,”Ye shaam mastani..madhosh kiye jaye” and was accompanied by two guitarists and a Conga drummer.

Raina’s love for music is known to most of his fans. But little does the world know that the left-hander has made a mark in Bollywood too. The southpaw lent his voice to the song – “Tu Mili Sab Mila”, in the Bollywood movie Meeruthiya Gangsters.

Although Raina could not make his mark in the campaign opener, the Chennai Super Kings batsman became the third Indian cricketer to hit 50 sixes in T20Is. He achieved the spectacular feat against Bangladesh in the ongoing tri-nation tournament. India’s Yuvraj Singh is on top of the Indian list with 74 sixes while Rohit Sharma is at the second spot with 69 sixes.

WATCH|

VIDEO: You’ve seen him on the field, but ever seen him SING a Kishore Kumar classic? Presenting – @ImRaina the SINGER #TeamIndiahttp://t.co/yhvRwmbnDd pic.twitter.com/llB03VW4fH — BCCI (@BCCI) March 11, 2018

Meanwhile, the Men In Blue will eye the final of the Nidahas Trophy when they take on the Islanders at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. All the three teams — India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — have played two matches each and with the host’s loss on Saturday, India has a great opportunity to seal the berth for the final.

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, lost the first match to Sri Lanka by five wickets before defeating Bangladesh by six wickets on Thursday. Sri Lanka will not only be confident having defeated India, the hosts will be angry after losing to Bangladesh by five wickets in a high-scoring affair on Saturday night.

For India, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been outstanding, scoring 90 and 55 in the two matches, as he continued from where he left off in South Africa. His scores in the last 10 matches are 55, 90, 47, 24, 72, 18, 34, 109, 76, 51.