India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch Ind vs SL 4th T20, Nidahas Trophy on TV

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming Online: We can expect another high-scoring encounter between Ind and SL in Colombo.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming Online: What makes cricket fun? Its unpredictable nature. After losing to Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Nidahas Trophy, India bounced back well and dominated Bangladesh in the second game, only for the latter to defeat the hosts in a high-voltage encounter two days later. Three matches into the tournament, all the teams have won a match each and the race to final has become interesting. Led by Rohit Sharma, men in blue would like to win the 4th match and consolidate their position in the tournament. The batting looks good and the only concern at the moment seems to be skipper Rohit Sharma’s form. Also, Rishabh Pant has failed to take his chances and might be replaced by Deepak Hooda or KL Rahul in the playing XI. Vijay Shankar showed a lot of promise in the last game and would like to keep his form going. We can expect another high-scoring encounter which the fans would love.

When is India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 4th T20?

India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 4th T20 will be played on March 12, Monday?

Where is India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 4th T20 being played?

India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 4th T20 will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where will India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 4th T20 be aired?

India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 4thT20 will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.

What time does the India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 4th T20 live coverage start?

India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 4th T20 will start at 7:00 pm. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the first ball of the match which is at 6:30 pm.

Where can one follow India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 4th T20 live streaming online?

India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 4thT20 live streaming, commentary and updates can be followed on FinancialExpress.com. You can also watch the match on JioTv.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Suranga Lakmal (vc), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.