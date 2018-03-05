India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming Online: On which channel to watch Nidahas Trophy, Ind vs SL 1st T20 TV

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming Online: After winning the ODI and T20 series in South Africa, team India would be flying to Sri Lanka for the Nidahas Trophy. (Reuters)

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming Online: In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will lead the young Indian side against Sri Lanka in the tri-nation Nidahas Trophy 2018. Apart from India and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will be participating in the tournament. Amid the emergency being imposed in Sri Lanka the match will be played in Colombo as according to BCCI the situation is under control in the capital. Apart from Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the series. Young players Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar, among others, have the chance to prove their mettle. The Men In Blue will be going to Sri Lanka as the favourites and would eye to continue their winning run.

When is India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 1st T20?

India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 1st T20 will be played on March 6, Tuesday?

WATCH| India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st T20

Where is India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 1st T20 being played?

India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 1st T20 will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where will India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 1st T20 be aired?

India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 1st T20 will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.

What time does the India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 1st T20 live coverage start?

India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 1st T20 will start at 7:00 pm. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the first ball of the match which is at 6:30 pm.

Where can one follow India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 1st T20 live streaming online?

India and Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy 1st T20 live streaming, commentary and updates can be followed on FinancialExpress.com

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Suranga Lakmal (vc), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.