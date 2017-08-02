India vs Sri Lanka LIVE streaming online, 2nd Test: When and where to watch match, live TV coverage

Virat Kohli & Team has kicked off the Sri Lanka tour on a very positive note. (Twitter/BCCI)

Virat Kohli & Team has kicked off the Sri Lanka tour on a very positive note. India registered a thumping win of 304-run in the first test at Galle. It is India’s biggest overseas win in terms of runs. The action now moves to the capital city of Sri Lanka, Colombo. Indian batsmen are in top form with Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli being the centurions at Galle. Moreover, even the bowlers gave a run for the money to the fans. With the First Test Ashwin had marked his 50th Test match and now it will be Pujara who will reach the same feat at Colombo on Thursday. On the other hand, Lahiru Thiramane is making a comeback to the Sri Lankan squad after a year. With his return, the Islanders might be looking to sharpen their bowling department. As far as batting is concerned, the host nation has managed to perform well in bits-and-pieces. Sri Lanka needs to perform collectively to overcome the supreme Indian side.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

India and Sri Lanka will play the second Test at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo and will start from Thursday, August 3.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test be played?

The match will start at 10:00 AM IST. Notably, the toss will take place at 9:30 AM. You can catch all the live updates at FinancialExpress.com.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test live on TV?

The second match at Colombo will be aired on TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka live streaming online of 2nd Test?

To catch up with the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2st Test you can visit sportsinspireslife.com. Furthermore, you can catch all the live scores and commentary onFinancialExpress.com.

What are the squads of two teams for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne