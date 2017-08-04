India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 2nd Test day 2 Live Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane torment hosts with dominating centuries

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: If the conditions stay as they were on day 1, India might easily run away with this game.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score 2nd Test day 2 The Indian cricket team started off in Colombo from where they left in Galle as the top-order destroyed the opposition bowlers to once again lay foundation for a massive total. Cheteshwar Pujara at number 3 was rock solid becoming only the seventh Indian player and 36th overall to score a hundred in his 50th Test. During this knock, Pujara also became the third quickest Indian player to score 4000 Test runs alongside Rahul Dravid in 84 innings. He got a trustworthy partner in Ajinkya Rahane who was equally fluent on the other end, adding to his tally of Test tons. The fact that Sri Lanka’s most successful session saw 137 runs being scored reveals how dominating the Indian team was. In fact, this was the first time when a visiting side scored over 300 runs in the first innings of two consecutive Tests in Sri Lanka. Making a comeback from here won’t be easy for the hosts but we have seen incredible things happening in the past.

PLAYING CONDITIONS: As it turned out, the pitch was not as dry as we thought it would be. Yes, there was some assistance for the fast-bowlers early on but that was it. Nuwan Pradeep walked off the field mid-way in his over, reducing Sri Lanka’s pace bowling options to almost nothing. So, if the conditions stay as they were on day 1, India might easily run away with this game.

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2:

Here are the playing XIs for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test:

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

Sri Lanka – Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep.