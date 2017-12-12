India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Streaming, 2nd ODI Mohali: When and where to watch Ind vs SL live online, TV Coverage

India’s captain Rohit Sharma, center, walks to greet Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella, right, after Sri Lanka won the first one-day international cricket match in Dharamsala. (AP)

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Streaming, 2nd ODI Mohali: The host’s 12-match winning streak came to an end after Sri Lanka beat India in Dharamsala to take a 1-0 lead in the first of the three-match ODI series. Put in to bat, India were dealt early blows by Suranga Lakmal who took four for 13 along with Angelo Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep. India were reduced to 29 for seven inside 17 overs before MS Dhoni bailed the team out with a patient albeit lucky 87-ball 65. He put together useful stands of 41 with Kuldeep Yadav (19 off 25), 17 with Jasprit Bumrah (0 off 15) and 25 with Yuzvendra Chahal (0* off 9). In reply, Sri Lanka lost two early wickets but Upul Tharanga counter-attacked with a 46-ball 49 and they were eventually taken home by Angelo Mathews (25*) and Niroshan Dickwella (26*). The action will now shift to Mohali, where Rohit Sharma would eye a win. Considering this was a real slap in the face of Rohit Sharma led team, surely the players would be all-fired up to wreak havoc on the opposition and prove they are not just a one-man team – skipper Virat Kohli is missing in action as he was busy getting married in Italy and will remain unavailable for the rest of the series too. There are no comebacks.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. It is the second ODI of the three-match series.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will start at 11:30 AM. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the match which is 11:00 AM.

Which TV channels will live broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be aired on Star Sports.

How to watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. For live scores and commentary follow FinancialExpress.com.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Chaturanga de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sachith Pathirana.