India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Streaming 1st Test Kolkata: When and where to watch Ind vs SL live online, TV Coverage

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be played a Eden Gardens, Kolkata. (Reuters)

India would like to continue its ruthless streak while Sri Lanka would want to forget the annihilation suffered at home and chase what has been an improbable dream of winning a Test in India when the two sides clash for the 1st Test of a three-match series. India currently sits at the helm of Test rankings and would like to extend its stay by repeating what it did in Sri Lanka – whitewashing the Islanders. They are unbeaten at home in a Test series since 2012 and will be playing this series with the regular Test squad except for Hardik Pandya who has been rested for the first two Tests. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has never won a Test match in India. However, the Islanders are coming for the tour after whitewashing Pakistan 2-0 in UAE which might act as a catalyst to their confidence. The inexperienced Dinesh Chandimal will lead the Sri Lanka side and so will bank heavily on Angelo Mathews and left-arm spinner Rangana Herath – the two senior members who were part of the side which travelled India in 2009. They have the promising chinaman Lakshan Sandakan who had a five-wicket haul against India in the Pallekele Test but in Indian conditions, it remains to be seen whether they will opt for the inexperienced spinner ahead of offspinner Dilruwan Perera.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be played from November 16 (Thursday). It is the first Test of the three-match series.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Former Indian captain and current CAB president Sourav Ganguly inspected the pitch yesterday and promised a good wicket.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match starts?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will start at 09:30 am IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the first ball of the match.

Which TV channels will live broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be aired on Star Sports 1 (English) and Star Sports 3 (Hindi).

How do I watch online India vs Sri Lanka live cricket streaming 1st Test match?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. For all the live scores, live updates and live commentary visit FinancialExpress.com

Squads:

India – Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka- Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Roshen Silva.