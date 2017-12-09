India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Streaming 1st ODI Dharamshala: When and where to watch Ind vs SL live online, TV Coverage

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: The match will be played at Dharamshala. (Source: BCCI)

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: After dominating Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series, the Indian cricket team will now take on the same opponent in the first ODI of the three-match series, starting Sunday at Dharamshala.India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: After dominating Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series, the Indian cricket team will now take on the same opponent in the first ODI of the three-match series, starting Sunday at Dharamshala. Even though men in blue will be without their regular captain Virat Kohli, the team certainly looks stronger on paper. In Virat’s absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team for the first time. The only challenge for the management would be to find the right combination. While Shikhar Dhawan is likely to open the batting with Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading contender for the number 3 slot, now vacant due to Kohli’s absence. Tamil Nadu batsman Dinesh Karthik who has been in a brilliant form recently is likely to slot in at number 4, followed by Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni. Hardik Pandya will also make a comeback to the playing XI.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday, i.e. December 10.

Where is Ind vs SL 1st ODI?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka match on TV?

The 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

Where to get India vs Sri Lanka live cricket streaming 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. You can also get live cricket score and updates on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (capt), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.