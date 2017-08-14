Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test day 3 Live Updates: Virat Kohli & Co eye series win

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd Test: The Indian cricket team is knocking on the doors of a historic whitewash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with the hosts struggling at 19/1, trailing by 333 runs.

In the first Test of this series, Virat Kohli was criticised for not enforcing the follow-on. Yesterday, he did it for the second time in a row, that too after Umesh Yadav had left the field limping. Things have gone bad to worse for Sri Lanka in this series. The bowlers did manage to restrict India under 500 runs for the first time in this series but the batsmen surrendered so easily allowing Virat Kohli's team to take a massive lead. It will only be a matter of time before men in blue wrap up things and lift the trophy,

Playing conditions: The pitch isn’t as bad as the Sri Lankan batsmen made it look like. However, 15 wickets fell on day 2, with 7 of them coming in the last session alone making it very clear that to survive, you need to apply yourself well. Sri Lanka would consider themselves lucky if the batsmen are able to take the match into the fourth day.

Here is Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3:

Here are the playing XIs for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test:

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka – Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumaranushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Malinda Pushpakumara.