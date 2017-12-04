India vs Sri Lanka: BCCI announces T20 squad; Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan rested, Washington Sundar gets maiden call

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the series which means Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the short-format which starts from December 20. (PTI)

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the series which means Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the short-format which starts from December 20. Interestingly, many of the senior players like Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the series. The players have been rested ahead of India’s tour of South Africa. Rohit Sharma will be leading a young side with MS Dhoni as the sole senior player in the side. Tamil Nadu allrounder Washington Sundar earned his maiden call-up to the team for the series.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has carried on his excellent run and broke a plethora of records before getting dismissed for 243 – his sixth double century in the last 18-odd months as India wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka for a second successive day in the third and final Test in Delhi before declaring at 536/7 yesterday. However, the first two sessions of play belonged to Sri Lanka on the third day of the final Test where they needed a win to level the series. Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews both struck centuries. Sri Lanka had India toiling amid poor fielding effort including dropped catches. However, once Mathews fell, the chain of exits began to form with wickets falling at regular intervals. Sadeera gave company for a while with his 33 but once he exited, the tail went down in a heap.

At stumps, Sri Lanka stands at 356 for 9 and trail by 180 runs. Chandimal is still alive at 147. India would like to clean sweep the Test series against the Sri Lankans to keep their perfect winning record whereas the Islanders would want to end their run of losses against the Men in Blue.

T20I team against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat.