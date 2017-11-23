India vs Sri Lanka 2017 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch 2nd Test Live Online, TV Coverage

ndia’s last chance to emerge victorious in the 1st Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata was thwarted due to bad light. (Reuters)

Although India’s last chance to emerge victorious in the 1st Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata was thwarted due to bad light, the Men in Blue are all geared up to lock horns against the Islanders and this time make a winning charge in Nagpur. Virat Kohli and men would be eyeing to continue their victorious run whereas Dinesh Chandimal’s army would like to end their win drought against the hosts. Having earned the psychological edge by bowling the Sri Lankan top and middle order during the final session of the drawn first Test, India will once again play on a green track at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium. The hint of grass on the pitch is in keeping with the team’s preparation for the gruelling South African tour which starts next month. However, their two important players Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan would not be part of the squad due to personal reasons. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will look to play with a positive mindset and register their first ever Test win in India.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be played from November 24 (Friday). It is the second Test of the three-match series.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, Nagpur.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match starts?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will start at 09:30 am IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the first ball of the match.

Which TV channels will live broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test will be aired on Star Sports 1 (English) and Star Sports 3 (Hindi).

How do I watch online India vs Sri Lanka live cricket streaming 2nd Test match?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. For all the live scores, live updates and live commentary visit FinancialExpress.com.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Roshen Silva.