India vs Sri Lanka 2017 LIVE Streaming 3rd ODI: When and where to watch Ind vs SL live online, TV Coverage

India vs Sri Lanka 2017 LIVE Streaming 3rd ODI: Men in Blue after winning in Mohali. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian cricket team will look to win the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Men in Blue haven’t lost a bilateral series at home since their defeat against South Africa in October 2015. Under Rohit Sharma, the team would like to keep their record intact. Given their performance in the second ODI, the Indian cricket team will start as favourites at Visakhapatnam. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front in the last game and would like to keep his form going. The management would be happy to see young Shreyas Iyer score some runs. However, the number spot remains to be a huge worry. Dinesh Karthik failed to open his account in the 1st ODI and didn’t get a chance to bat in second. This would be his last opportunity to score some runs and cement his place in the Indian team.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on December 17 i.e. Sunday.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

How do I watch 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka live?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka start?

The live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka live streaming online?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads:

India (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka (From): Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera(c), Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Kusal Perera.