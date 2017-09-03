India vs Sri Lanka 2017 LIVE Score, 5th ODI Live Cricket Updates: Historic win for Virat Kolhi, first captain to clean sweep SL in bilateral series

India vs Sri Lanka 2017 5th ODI Live Score: Birat Kohli first captain to clean sweep bilateral series against against Sri Lanka

After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka once again got off to a poor start. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up two quick wickets even as Upul Tharanga started positively. Dickwella departed for and soon, Munaweera followed. How low can this year go for the Sri Lankan team? Only God knows. After being whitewashed in the Test series, the hosts now face a similar situation in the 50-over format. On the other hand, India has completely dominated the series so far and at the R Premadasa, Virat Kohli would be hoping to become the first captain to clean-sweep a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. The captain has led from the front scoring a century in the last game. Opener Rohit Sharma has been in brilliant form too. After failing in the first two ODIs, Rohit found his form and has scored two back to back hundreds in the last two matches. The only setback for men in blue is that Shikhar Dhawan has returned to India but with Ajinkya Rahane in the squad, replacing the southpaw should not be a tough ask.

Match Update: With both the Indian openers – Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane departing the pitch cheaply, Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey have now taken the responsibility to help India go for a clean sweep. India is 237/4 in 43 overs.

11:31 PM: Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje has also tweeted on Team India’s win.

The #MenInBlue have done it yet again. Proud of the victorious #IndianCricketTeam on their phenomenal Series against #SriLanka #INDvsSL — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) September 3, 2017

11:29 PM: As per PTI, Team India have now completed back-to-back rout after defeating the hosts in the three-Test series, which was also a clean sweep.

11:25 PM: He achieved the feat in his 301st ODI after whipping off the bails to remove Akila Dananjaya of bowlong of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, said the agency.

11:15 PM: MS Dhoni becomes first wicketkeeper in world cricket to effect 100 stumpings in ODIs, PTI said.

11:10 PM: This is India’s second clean sweep against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

10:58 PM: Harbhajan Singh congratulates Virat Kohli for his 30th ton.

10: 44 PM: Anil Kapoor also poured his wishes for Kohli’s 30th ODI century.

@imVkohli You’re a class act! Congratulations on your 30th ODI century! Beautifully played #SLvIND — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 3, 2017

10:41 PM: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri also congratulated the Indian teama and Kolhi.

10:39 PM: Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to wish Kolhi on his century.

10:35 PM: The Man of the series is no one other than Jaspreet Bumrah. This seemed like a series of bowlers rather than batsmen.

10:32 PM: Virat Kolhi receives the Winner of the Match trophy.

10:29 PM: The Man of the Match was given to Bhuvi for his five wickets haul that helped India wrap Sri Lanka for a low total.

10:27 PM: Indian makes it 5-0.

10:18 PM: Virat Kohli takes the winning run to make history.

10:10 PM: OUT! Jadhav plays an important fifty but looked to end game soon. Falters and hence has to walk towards the pavilion

10:03 PM: Kohli becomes sits at the second spot only behind Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries.

9:58 PM: Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries against Sri Lanka.

9:52 PM: Jadhav scores his fifty with an easy single.

9:43 PM: India is just 40 runs away from the win with 72 balls to go.

9:35 PM: Kolhi is 91 for 91 balls. Just nine runs more and he will equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries against Sri Lanka.

9:28 PM: Sri Lankan fans are sad as India looking for a clean sweep. A 50 run partnership betwen Jadhav and Kohli,

9:22 PM: At this point, Sri Lanka was 162.

9:16 PM: Kohli if today makes another century he will become the equal Sachin Tendulkar’s most centuries against Sri Lanka.

9:09 PM: Pushpakumara to Kohli, no run, slices the drive a bit, can only go as far as point

9:00 PM: The Indian batsman putting pressure on Sri Lankan fielder. Result is overthrow and an extra run.

8:55 PM: OUT! Pandey who was going strong caught out at 36. New batsman is Kedar Jadhav.

8:50 PM: Pandey playing a matured innings and helping his captain to go for big.

8:45 PM: FIFTY! for Kohli. this is his 45th half-century.

8:42 PM: This is just unnecessary trouble that India is taking. A close run out miss by for Manish Pandey.

8:36 PM: If Sri Lanka needs to win they have to stop singles. As for India, they seem to enjoy the current situation.

8:32 PM: Kolhi nears his half century.

8:26 PM: So far so India lost its openers early. On one hand, it was Malinga’s smart delivery that outwits Rahane, whereas Sharma was the architect of his own downfall. Kohli and Pandey are now anchoring India’s innings and will hope to take the team towards the winning podium.

8:23 PM: The highlight of the 16 over is the misfiled by Malinga which gave an unnecessary single to India.

8: 17 PM: Virat Kohli and Pandey have steadied Indian innings. Both the batsmen are playing patiently and are eyeing for big.

8:11 PM: A full toss on off, dipping on the batsman. Pandey drives it down to long on for a run.

8:07 PM: So far India 57/2 after 11 overs.

8:04 PM: Spinners have replaced the fast bowlers now. Dananjaya with a good spell.

8:02 PM: FREE HIT! and a straight drive by Kohli directed towards the boundary.

8:00 PM: India has now shifted the gear and looking to end the match early.

7:57 PM: You can hear the crowd cheering for Dhoni as he set a record for 100 stumps.

7:56 PM: OUT! Rohit Sharma walks to Pavillion cheap for 16.

7:43 PM: The way Kohli is playing his shots at the initial part of his innings, it seems he has come to play the captains knock.

7:41 PM: Rohit Sharma tried to go for big but could not connect and had to settle for a single. India 24/1 after six overs.

7: 33 PM: OUT! Rahane goes cheap for 5 in 11 balls. It was a great short delivery from Malinga which got big on Rahane and he could not control his shot and pulled it. A top edge flew to fine leg where Munaweera juggles with the ball before grabbing it on the third attempt.

7:27 PM: Rahane and Sharma are taking their sweet time to settle on the pitch before going for big hits. India is 8 for no loss after after three overs.

7:23 PM: India is having a steady start. If they win today India will white wash the host team in ODI too.

7:18 PM: Not Out! is third umpires final call. India is 4/0 after first over.

7:16 PM: India in trouble as Sri Lanka takes a DRS. Their appeal is LBW.

7:06 PM: The match is to start soon.

6:54 PM: India now eye for another clean sweep.

6:33 PM: ALL OUT! Sri Lanka falls wraps up for 238 in 49.4 overs.;

6:23 PM: OUT! Another wicket for Jasprit Bumrah, this time off a full toss. Sri Lanka in more trouble.

6:20 PM: Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has completed 100th ODI stumping. He is the first cricketer to do so.

6:15 PM: WICKET! Chahal strikes on the last ball of his spell. 7th one down for the hosts.

6:13 PM: Once again Sri Lanka have given away the advantage. At one stage, the team was set for 280+ runs but now they are struggling to reach 250.

6:08 PM: OUT! Another one down. Wanidu Hasarang runs himself out. The score is 205/6.

6:03 PM: Mathews scored 55 runs from 98 balls and got out at the wrong time.

6:02 PM: OUT! Another wicket for India. Kuldeep Yadav gets rid of Angelo Mathews. Sri Lanka on the back foot.

5:50 PM: OUT! Wicket for India. A big one, Bhuvi gets rid of Thirimanne for 67. Siriwardana is the new man in.

5:42 PM: Sri Lanka – 181/3 (38)

Angelo Mathews – 51 (84)

Lahiru Thirimanne – 64 (99)

5:36 PM: FIFTY! for Angelo Mathews, 35th in ODIs for him. Great knock by former Sri Lankan captain.

5:30 PM: A good partnership but how much can Sri Lanka add from here? Well, it is time to accelerate.

5:23 PM: The partnership is now of 100 runs. Thirimanne has reached his half century as well.

5:18 PM: Brilliant batting by Thirimanne and Mathews. They have added 99 runs for the 4th wicket.

5:08 PM: After 30 overs, the score is 148/3. If these two manage to stay in for the next 10 years, Sri Lanka might put up a fighting total.

4:40 PM: Sri Lanka – 121/3 (23)

Angelo Mathews – 25 (38)

Lahiru Thirimanne – 35 (55)

4:35 PM: Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack. India need wickets. Here is what happened at the toss:

Sri Lanka wins the toss. Elects to bat first in the 5th and final ODI #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/jdNhoxNJ4Y — BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2017

4:33 PM: The partnership between Mathews and Thirimanne is of 52 runs from 70 balls.

4:28 PM: The good thing for Sri Lanka is that they have maintained a decent run rate despite losing early wickets.

4:22 PM: Kedar Jadhav into the attack. Can he break the partnership?

4:18 PM: A decent partnership is building in the middle. These two have added 34 runs from 44 balls.

4:13 PM: At the end of the 16th over, the score is 94/3.

4:07 PM: Sri Lanka – 83/3 (14)

Angelo Mathews – 11 (14)

Lahiru Thirimanne – 11 (25)

4:04 PM: FOUR! Full toss, down the legs, easy pickings for Angelo Mathews. He moves on to 11.

4:02 PM: The run rate has gone down. Only 11 runs have come from last 24 balls.

3:58 PM: Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack. He bowled a decent first over. No sign of spin yet.

3:46 PM: OUT! Another one down. Bowling change has worked for Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah gets rid of Upul Tharanga. Sri Lanka is in trouble.

3:42 PM: Sri Lanka – 59/1 (9)

Upul Tharanga – 44 (32)

Lahiru Thirimanne – 3 (11)

3:38 PM: 50 up for Sri Lanka in the 8th over. Brilliant batting by Upul Tharanga. He is leading from the front.

3:37 PM: Back to back boundaries for Tharanga. He has scored 36 off team’s 49 runs so far. Shardul Thakur is proving to be expensive.

3:32 PM: OUT! Another wicket for India. It was a brilliant catch by Virat Kohli, He back peddled pulled off a blinder. Second wicket for Bhuvi.

3:28 PM: FOUR! This time from Munaweera’s blade. He gets off the mark in style.

3:24 PM: FOUR! Full and well picked by Upul Tharanga. He is looking in good touch.

3:18 PM: Dilshan Munaweera who opened in the last ODI is the new man in.

3:16 PM: OUT! First wicket for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, sends Dcikwella home early.

3:09 PM: The crowd seems energetic today. With alot of cheering for the teams.

3:08 PM: Tharanga hits another boundary at 137kmph delivery of Thakur. Sri Lanka 12/0 after two overs.

3:07 PM: Shardul Thakur pairs up with Kumar as the second spearhead for India. This is his second ODI match for India.

3:05 PM: Tharanga starts his run tally with a boundary on the off side.

3:00 PM: So, we are live. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take the new ball.

2:53 PM: KL Rahul’s exclusion also means that Manish Pandey will bat at number 4. So, he will have added responsibility on his shoulder.

2:48 PM: Interestingly, India is going into the match with one batsman short. Also, they are playing two wrist spinners.

2:46 PM: Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Ajinkya Rahane have made a come back to the playing XI.

2:42 PM: Virat Kohli lost the toss and India has been asked to bowl first. Four changes in the team.

2:36 PM: Russel Arnold says that the wicket looks good but you won’t get 375 runs here. Toss in next few minutes.

2:25 PM: We are just minutes away from the toss. The rain means that the conditions might assist the fast bowlers early on.

2:17 PM: Murali Vijay has wished the side ahead of the match:

2:10 PM: The covers are coming off so we should get a full game:

Update – The covers are coming off now #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/Rtq7BkWeNW — BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2017

2:08 PM: The toss will take place at 2:30 PM and the match starts at 3 pm.

2:00 PM: BAD NEWS! The ground is covered as it is raining in Colombo. Stay tuned for more updates.

1:50 PM: Good afternoon folks! Welcome to the Super Sunday clash. We are just minutes away from the toss.

Here are India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga.