India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Ashish Nehra to make commentary debut, Virender Sehwag welcomes in style

Ashish Nehra with the Indian cricket team. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra who recently retired from all formats of the game is set to make his commentary debut in Kolkata tomorrow. Nehra ji, as the veteran is fondly called, will make his commentary debut against Sri Lanka during the first Test of the three-match series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The news was confirmed by Nehra’s longtime friend and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. Sehwag took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that Ashish Nehra will be joining him for commentary duties during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, which starts on November 16. Sehwag’s Twitter post read: “Nehra ji ka commentary welcome zoron shoron se hona chahiye. Apne style me aap log bhi Nehra ji ko welcome zaroor karein”.

India will start the series as favourites, especially after defeating the same opponent 9-0 across three formats, only a couple of months back. However, Sri Lanka bounced back well against Pakistan in UAE to win 2-0. This tour will also serve as the preparation for the Indian team ahead of the two-month South African tour where the Virat Kohli-led side will play the hosts in three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is beginning with Cape Town Test on January 5. Here is what Virender Sehwag posted for Ashish Nehra on Twitter:

Nehra ji ka commentary welcome zoron shoron se hona chahiye. Apne style me aap log bhi Nehra ji ko welcome zaroor karein http://t.co/dh9nPCPUQt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 15, 2017

Ashish Nehra recently played his last international match against New Zealand in New Delhi on 1st November. The Delhi-based pacer finished his last game without a wicket to his name but bowled a tight spell where he conceded only 29 runs as India restricted the Kiwis to less 150 and won the match by 53 runs.

The left-arm pacer had made his international debut in 1999 against Sri Lanka and played his last Test long back in 2004 against Pakistan. Nehra is best remembered for his 6 wicket haul in the 2003 ICC World Cup against England in Durban On numerous occasions, he has shown his funny side and it will be interesting to see him do the commentary alongside an equally witty Virender Sehwag.