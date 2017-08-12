India vs Sri Lanka 2017 LIVE Score, 3rd Test day 1 Live Updates: Virat Kohli eyes historic whitewash

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd Test: There was rain leading to the third Test which forced both the sides to cancel their pre-game practice sessions on Friday.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: As a kid we all have come across this question that why teams play even after one side has taken an unbeatable lead. The answer is: pride. That’s exactly what will be at stake when Sri Lanka will take on the Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today. It has been a one sided series so far with Virat Kohli’s men dominating the game from the very first ball. Sri Lanka has been outplayed and out brained in this series. They were beaten by 304 runs in the first Test and surrendered to an innings defeat in the second one. However, a win in Pallekele would be enough to save the pride.

The Indian team, on the other hand, would be hoping to create history by completing a whitewash away from home. The only area of concern for Virat Kohli right now is that Ravindra Jadeja was suspended by IC after the last match. But, the Indian skipper revealed in his pre-match conference that it will allow Kuldeep Yadav to make an impression.

Playing Conditions: There was rain leading to the third Test which forced both the sides to cancel their pre-game practice sessions on Friday. The weather forecast has predicted more rain which can affect the game. The pitch looked green at first but turned brown as it was kept under covers for long. So, the toss might play an important role once again.

Here are the squads for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test:

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka – Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Malinda Pushpakumara