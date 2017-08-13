India vs Sri Lanka 2017 LIVE Score, 3rd Test day 2 Live Updates: Can Ind recover from late blows on day 1?

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd Test: The pitch had started to show signs of turn from day 1 and scoring runs won’t be as easy as it looked like.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Shikhar Drawn and KL proved Virat Kohli’s decision of winning the toss and batting first right by adding 188 runs for the first wicket. At one stage, it looked like that the Indian cricket team might once again run away with the game but the hosts had a different idea. After losing the first session, the Sri Lankan team made a spirited comeback with the slower blowers leading the charge. With six men back in the hut, Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya are India’s last hope to take the side to a strong total. Yes, they have done it in the past but it will be interesting to see if they can do it again.

Playing Conditions: Even though the Indian batsmen scored fluently in the first two sessions, it had more to do with poor bowling and lose fielding. The pitch had started to show signs of turn from day 1 and scoring runs won’t be as easy as it looked like. Given that India has two quality spinners, Sri Lanka would be hoping to bowl out the visitors as early as possible.

6:57 am: The third test of India vs Sri Lanka is going to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. The match will begin at 10:00 am while the toss will be done at 9:30 am.

India – Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka – Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumaranushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Malinda Pushpakumara