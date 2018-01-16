India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli loses 25% of match fees for breaching ICC code of conduct

Virat Kohli kept India alive in the Test with a superb hundred on Monday. (Reuters)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday fined 25 percent of Virat Kohli’s match fees and also gave him one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day’s play in the second Test against South Africa at Centurion.”India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day’s play in the second Test against South Africa at Centurion on Monday,” ICC said in a statement.

The incident occurred during the 25th over of the Proteas’ second innings on Monday when the Indian skipper was constantly complaining to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected due to the damp outfield after the delay in the match because of the rain, before throwing the ball in the ground in an aggressive way.

He was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is related to the “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.” Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence after the days play and also accepted the fine suggested by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees because of which there was no there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar, levelled charges against him. The Level 1 breaches contain the minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. On Monday, he kept India alive in the Test with a superb hundred before AB de Villiers played an important inning in South Africa’s favour on an eventful third day, which was affected by rain and bad light. He scored his 42nd half-century as hosts reached 90 for two at stumps in their second innings, overcoming the poor start to lead India by 118 runs at the close.