India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli led team asked to restrict showers to just 2 minutes; here is why

Virat Kohli and company has been asked not to shower more than 2 minutes

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team landed in Cape Town on Thursday (28 December). On reaching their hotel after a sweaty and tiring day under the relentless sun, the team was welcomed with a message that left them amazed. It turns out, Indian cricket has been told to not keep the shower open for more than two minutes. The message is actually not just for the team but for the whole city. Everybody in Cape Town has been officially asked to not use the shower for more than two minutes. The water-conservation message has been circulated by the city authorities considering the dipping underground water levels of the city. The unusually dry winter, the dipping underground water level, and the dangerously shrinking dam level have resulted in Cape Town pressing the panic button by enforcing crisis Level 6 water restrictions. Aa strings of measures have been brought in to make every drop count.

As per a report by The Indian Express, many in the Indian team hail from areas with water problems, thus they have understood the severity of the situation, however, they aren’t quite timing their baths as of now. Notably, as per media reports, the Indian team management had earlier cancelled their one-off two-day practice game and instead decided to hold extended practice sessions to gear up for the Test series but those preparations have not been ideal with the pitch not being up to the mark.

India will take on South Africa in three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s during the tour that starts on 5 January and ends on 24 February. India have not won a single Test series in the nation’ for the past 25 years, starting back from the inaugural one in 1992. However, skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that they have “nothing to prove to anyone” during the South Africa tour.