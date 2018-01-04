India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan declared fit for 1st Test, Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: BCCI)

In a big boost to the Indian cricket team ahead of the 1st Test against South Africa in Cape Town, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been declared fit. The Delhi batsman had suffered an ankle injury before leaving from India, putting his participation in the 1st Test doubtful. “India opener Shikhar Dhawan is fit and is available for selection for the first Test. Mr. Dhawan had suffered a minor ankle injury before the team’s departure to South Africa,” BCCI said in a press release on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who has been suffering from viral illness for the past two days is still doubtful for the game. The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring him and is also in touch with the local medical team in Cape Town. “The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with the local medical team has decided that Mr. Jadeja will be taken to a hospital for treatment and expects him to fully recover in the next 48 hrs. A decision on his availability for selection for the opening Test against South Africa will be taken on the morning of the match i.e. 5th January 2018,” the statement added.

Ranked number 1 in ICC Test rankings, India is yet to win a series in South Africa. Irrespective of the result, India’s position in the rankings will remain intact. Faf du Plessis’s side is presently 13 points behind Virat Kohli’s team, which is sitting on top of the table on 124 points.

However, both the sides will finish on 118 points if the South Africa side makes a clean sweep of the series which starts in Cape Town on January 5, the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

Even in that scenario, India will be ranked above South Africa when the points are calculated beyond the decimal point. In such a situation, India will be on 118.47 points, while South Africa will be on 117.53. On the other side of the coin, if India win all the three Tests of the series, then they will move to 128 points while South Africa will slip to 107 points.

India squad for the three-match Test series: Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.