India vs South Africa LIVE Streaming Online: On which channel to watch Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Live Online, TV Coverage

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming: This is the second ODI to be played at Centurion. (Twitter)

India vs South Africa LIVE Streaming Online 2nd ODI Centurion: Virat Kohli and men secured a historic win on Thursday when they beat South Africa by 6 wickets in Kingsmead, Durban. Kohli’s first ton in ODIs against Proteas in South Africa paved the way for a comfortable win for the Indians. Both the skippers got tons but Faf never had someone who was in form just like Ajinkya Rahane. The right-hand batsman looked in complete control and sailed through for most of his 79 runs playing seamers and spinners with astute footwork. India have broken South Africa’s string of 17 wins in ODIs at home as well. Now, the action shifts to Centurion where the South African team will be led by 2-match-old Aiden Markram.

When is South Africa vs India 2nd ODI?

The 2nd ODI between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday, February 4, 2018. This will be the second ODI of the six-match series.

Where is South Africa vs India 2nd ODI?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

What time does South Africa vs India 2nd ODI start?

The 2nd ODI of the series will start at 1:30 PM IST. However, the coverage for the same will start at 12:30 PM IST and the toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the match.

How to watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live streaming online?

You can catch all the live updates on FinancialExpress.com. The live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be available on SonyLiv.com.

Which TV channels will live telecast South Africa vs India 1st ODI?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 Sports HD in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi commentary.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

South Africa ODI Squad: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo