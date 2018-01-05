India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Streaming: On which channel to watch Ind vs SA 1st Test Live Online, TV Coverage

Now with India touring South Africa, it comes down to prove the superiority in the format. (BCCI)0

Virat Kohli and company ended their 2017 on a high note with nine consecutive wins and became number one in the ICC Test team rankings. They were closely followed by South Africa who were 13 points behind team India, with 111 points. Now with India touring South Africa, it comes down to prove the superiority in the format. Men in Blue would also eye to break the 25-year-old jinx and continue their winning spree. The clash against the Proteas is touted as the biggest challenge for Virat Kohli, and the team will look to ensure that India start strong in the two-month long series by going on to win the first Test at Cape Town. Meanwhile, for Proteas, it is a chance to become the No. 1 Test team in the world by defeating India at home. After losing the toss against South Africa, India showed their supremacy with the ball as fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck thrice in his first three overs and got the wicket of Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and most important Hashim Amla.

When is South Africa vs India 1st Test?

South Africa vs India 1st Test is being played from Friday, January 5, 2017. This is the 1st Test of the three-match series between the two teams.

Where is South Africa vs India 1st Test?

South Africa vs India 1st Test will be played at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa recently won the four-day Test against Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth last month. India last played a Test in the stadium back in 2011, which went to a draw.

What time does South Africa vs India 1st Test?

South Africa vs India 1st Test begins at 02:00 PM IST (0830 hrs GMT). The coverage of SA vs IND 1st Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 01:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast South Africa vs India 1st Test?

South Africa vs India 1st Test will be telecast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 Sports HD in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of South Africa vs India 1st Test?

South Africa vs India 1st Test live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on

INDIA XI- Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

SOUTH AFRICA XI- Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel