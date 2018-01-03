India vs South Africa: Big blow to Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja in hospital, all set to miss first Test

Virat Kohli and men have suffered a big blow ahead of the start of the series against South Africa. (IE)

Virat Kohli and men have suffered a big blow ahead of the start of the series against South Africa. It has emerged that the Men in Blue’s left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was rushed to a hospital with a viral illness. Jadeja had been suffering from the illness for the past two days and his involvement in the first Test, starting January 5 is under question, BCCI said in its official statement. The final decision will be taken by the team management on the morning of the Test in Cape Town. India’s medical team is monitoring Jaddu’s condition closely and are also in touch with the local medical team. It is expected that the left-arm spinner will recover in 48 hours. Meanwhile, to some relief for the Indian side, opener Shikhar Dhawan has recovered from his ankle injury and is in contention for selection in the first of the three-match Test series.

The Test series, first of the long away season for India, will start from January 2 to January 28. The series will be played at Newlands, Cape Town (January 5 to 9), Centurion (January 13-17) and The Wanderers, Johannesburg (January 24-28).

Last time India toured South Africa in 2013/14 they were beaten 1-0 in the two-match Test series. India has not won in South Africa for 23 years now and would like to break the jinx continue of their winning spree.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.