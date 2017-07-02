India vs Pakistan, Women’s World Cup 2017: Indian eves humiliate arch-rivals Pakistan in one-sided affair

Ekta Bisht celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan’s Iram Javed during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan at County Ground in Derby. (PTI)

India vs Pakistan, Women’s World Cup: A clinical Indian women cricket team on Sunday thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided game in their third round-robin match of the ICC Women’s World Cup match. Diplaying a splendid bowling performance, India beat Pakistan by 95 run, bundling the women in green on a total of 74 runs. In what came as a nightmare for Pakistani side, Indian bowlers sent the six of their top batswomen back to pavilion under a score of 30 runs. Backed by the splendid performance from Ekta Bisht, who bagged five wickets breaking the backbone of the Pakistani top order, women in blue completely outclassed their counterparts. Earlier, Indian batters too, had a tough time as they were reduced on a paltry 169 for 9 by Pakistani bowling attack. Electing to bat first, Indians did not manage to gain expected momentum after in-form Smriti Mandhana (2) was dismissed cheaply. Worse, skipper Mithali Raj (8) and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur (10) could not also score too many runs, making it difficult for the middle-order and tail-enders to accelerate. Opener Poonam Raut (48) remained India’s highest scorer, followed by keeper Sushma Verma (33 off 35 balls), who used the long handle to get the team near 170-run mark. One of the main reasons for Indian side not being able to get past 200-run mark was because of a very slow fifth wicket partnership between Mona Meshram (6, 35 balls) and Harmanpreet (10, 23 balls). They were together for 8 overs (between 26.3 and 34.3) which yielded only 13 runs.

This is a developing story