India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli earns 4x more than Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed; here is how much other Pak players get

The Indian cricket team faced arch-rival Pakistan twice in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy in England. Even though Pakistan went on to win the title by defeating India by 180 runs, there remains a huge difference in the salary of players of both the sides. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to reward its players after the Champions Trophy victory by giving them new contracts. However, despite the appraisal, Indian players are earning much, much more than their counterparts. The annual pay of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli is four times more than that of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. According to the latest contracts given by BCCI, Kohli who is in Grade A category makes Rs 2 crore per year.

On the other hand, PCB has placed the players in four categories who will have a monthly salary of around Rs 5,00,000 followed by Rs 4,25,000, Rs 3,50,000 and Rs 2,75,000 rupees, as per a report by PTI. There was a 10 percent hike in their previous salaries for good performance in domestic games. In recent months three of Pakistan’s senior players and former captains Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq have retired from international cricket which also allowed PCB to give contracts to some young guys. Shoaib Malik, who is married to Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, finds himself in the A category.

Here is how much other Pak players earn:

1. Category A (Rs 5 lakh) – Azhar Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir.

2. Category B (Rs 4.25 lakh) – Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Asad Shafiq, Hasan Ali.

3. Category C (Rs 3.5 lakh) – Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Haris Sohail, Sami Aslam, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Junaid Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan.

4. Category D (Rs 2.75 lakh) – Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Zakir, Usama Salahuddin, Amir Yamin, Usman Shinwari, Fahim Ashraf, Ruman Raees, Imamul Haq, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza, Umer Amin, Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Rizwan.