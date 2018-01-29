India vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Streaming Online: When and how to watch ICC Under 19 World Cup semi-final on TV

India vs Pakistan Under 19 Live Streaming Online

India vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Streaming Online: Prithvi Shaw’s India is riding high on confidence and they will be carrying it in the semi-final as they meet their traditional arch-rivals Pakistan for a spot in the final of ICC Under 19 World Cup 2018. India secured a massive win over Bangladesh in the quarter-final, winning the match by 131 runs. The Blue colts posted a competitive target of 256 and in response, the Tigers managed to make 134 in 42.1 overs. The star performer was the in-form Kamlesh Nagarkoti taking three for 18. The three-times champions India have been in spectacular form throughout the tournament as they thumped Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe to top Group B. Meanwhile, Pakistan had defeated South Africa by 3 wickets in the knockout stage. In the other semi-final between Afghanistan and Australia, the Kangaroos defeated Afghanistan by six wickets.

When is India vs Pakistan U19 ICC World Cup 2018 semi-final?

India vs Pakistan U19 ICC World Cup 2018 semi-final will be played on Wednesday, January 30, 2018.

Where is India vs Pakistan U19 ICC World Cup 2018 semi-final?

India vs Pakistan U19 ICC World Cup 2018 semi-final match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand.

What time does India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 semifinal match of U-19 World Cup 2018 start?

India vs Pakistan U19 ICC World Cup 2018 semi-final match begins at 3:00 AM. The toss of the match will take place at 2:30 AM.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Pakistan U19 ICC World Cup 2018 semi-final?

India vs Pakistan U19 ICC World Cup 2018 semi-final will be aired on Star Sports 1 and Star Sport 1 HD.

Where can one live stream India vs Pakistan U19 ICC World Cup 2018 semi-final?

India vs Pakistan U19 ICC World Cup 2018 semi-final live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com.

Squads:

India U-19 squad: Prithvi Shaw (c), Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Shiva Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Aditya Thakare

Pakistan U-19 Squad: Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Taha, Ali Zaryab , Saad Khan, Hasan Khan(c), Muhammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi, Munir Riaz, Suleman Shafqat, Ammad Alam, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah, Mohammad Ali Khan