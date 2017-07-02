India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Live Score updates: Ind look to extend unbeaten record against Pak

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Captain Mithali Raj has been in superb form in the tournament so far. (Source: Twitter)

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Live Score updates: After the men’s team failed to grab the mauka mauka to beat the Indian cricket team in a World Cup match, the Pakistan women cricket team will look to do so when they take field against Mithali Raj and Co on Sunday afternoon. So far, the Indian women team has dominated the tournament and has won 19 out of its last 20 matches. Also, it was never lost an ODI match to Pakistan but ladies in blue will have to hold their nerves to get through this one in front of a packed house at Derby. Mithali Raj has been in superb form in this tournament so far and the presence of leading ODI wicket-taker, Jhulan Goswami, and Shikha Pandey makes India a much more formidable unit than ever. The bright point has been the brilliant performance on opener Smriti Mandhana who scored a century in the last match against West Indies.

Here are India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017:

Here are the squads for the game:

India Women – Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Mona Meshram, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nuzhat Parween

Pakistan Women – Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, Asmavia Iqbal, Nain Abidi, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Nashra Sandhu, Iram Javed, Sadia Yousuf, Marina Iqbal, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Ghulam Fatima